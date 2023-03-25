The Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP as the Stars look to take down the Canucks.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Canucks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/14/2023 Canucks Stars 5-2 VAN 2/27/2023 Stars Canucks 5-4 (F/OT) VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 27th in the NHL.

With 238 goals (3.4 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 69 33 57 90 42 53 43.3% Jonathan Tanner Miller 70 29 42 71 44 49 53.5% Quinn Hughes 67 5 63 68 40 49 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 70 35 28 63 22 27 - Brock Boeser 63 13 33 46 19 21 38.3%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 198 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 247 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players