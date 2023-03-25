Canucks vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Canucks knocked off the San Jose Sharks 7-2 in their last game.
Canucks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Canucks (+165)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Vancouver has a record of 7-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canucks have a 37.7% chance to win.
- Vancouver has played 45 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Canucks vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|247 (7th)
|Goals
|238 (12th)
|198 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|262 (27th)
|52 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (9th)
|37 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|62 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has gone over the total four times.
- The Canucks have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.3 goals, 0.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canucks' 238 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' 262 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- Their -24 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
