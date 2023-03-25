The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Canucks knocked off the San Jose Sharks 7-2 in their last game.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP

ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Canucks (+165) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vancouver has a record of 7-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canucks have a 37.7% chance to win.

Vancouver has played 45 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 247 (7th) Goals 238 (12th) 198 (8th) Goals Allowed 262 (27th) 52 (12th) Power Play Goals 53 (9th) 37 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 62 (28th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has gone over the total four times.

The Canucks have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.3 goals, 0.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canucks' 238 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Canucks' 262 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their -24 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.