The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8) will visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) on Saturday, with the Kraken coming off a defeat and the Predators off a win.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken play the Predators.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/23/2023 Predators Kraken 2-1 (F/SO) NAS
11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 225 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
  • The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league (246 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 71 13 45 58 49 43 -
Jared McCann 68 34 22 56 23 49 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 71 16 38 54 27 48 44.3%
Matthew Beniers 69 19 30 49 40 47 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 70 11 32 43 24 56 49.5%

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators' total of 204 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 11th in the league.
  • The Predators have 195 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 69 21 33 54 59 35 53.2%
Tyson Barrie 73 11 37 48 37 27 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 39 14 19 33 9 17 43.9%

