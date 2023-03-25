How to Watch the Kraken vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8) will visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) on Saturday, with the Kraken coming off a defeat and the Predators off a win.
You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken play the Predators.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/23/2023
|Predators
|Kraken
|2-1 (F/SO) NAS
|11/8/2022
|Kraken
|Predators
|5-1 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 225 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
- The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league (246 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|71
|13
|45
|58
|49
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|68
|34
|22
|56
|23
|49
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|71
|16
|38
|54
|27
|48
|44.3%
|Matthew Beniers
|69
|19
|30
|49
|40
|47
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|70
|11
|32
|43
|24
|56
|49.5%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 204 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 11th in the league.
- The Predators have 195 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|69
|21
|33
|54
|59
|35
|53.2%
|Tyson Barrie
|73
|11
|37
|48
|37
|27
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|39
|14
|19
|33
|9
|17
|43.9%
