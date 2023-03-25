The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8), coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators took down the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout in their last game.

The Kraken have recorded a 5-3-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 33 goals while conceding 32 in that period. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in four goals (14.8% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Kraken vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+110)

Predators (+110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 9-8-17 in overtime contests on their way to a 39-24-8 overall record.

Seattle has 36 points (16-7-4) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Kraken scored only one goal, they've finished 0-6-2 (two points).

Seattle has taken four points from the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (1-9-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 48 times, and are 38-6-4 in those games (to record 80 points).

In the 25 games when Seattle has scored a single power-play goal, it went 16-6-3 to record 35 points.

In the 45 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 26-15-4 (56 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to record 25 points.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.79 26th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 2.91 12th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.1 23rd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 25th 18.9% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 26th 74.6% Penalty Kill % 81.6% 10th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.