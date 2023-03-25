Kraken vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8), coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators took down the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout in their last game.
The Kraken have recorded a 5-3-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 33 goals while conceding 32 in that period. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in four goals (14.8% success rate).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Kraken vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (+110)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.6)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken are 9-8-17 in overtime contests on their way to a 39-24-8 overall record.
- Seattle has 36 points (16-7-4) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the eight games this season the Kraken scored only one goal, they've finished 0-6-2 (two points).
- Seattle has taken four points from the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (1-9-2 record).
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals 48 times, and are 38-6-4 in those games (to record 80 points).
- In the 25 games when Seattle has scored a single power-play goal, it went 16-6-3 to record 35 points.
- In the 45 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 26-15-4 (56 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to record 25 points.
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|5th
|3.46
|Goals Scored
|2.79
|26th
|16th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|2.91
|12th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|30.1
|23rd
|3rd
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|27th
|25th
|18.9%
|Power Play %
|18.3%
|26th
|26th
|74.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.6%
|10th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Kraken vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.