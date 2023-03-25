The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 7-2 in their last game.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have registered an 8-2-0 record after putting up 36 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 18.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 22 goals in those games.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Canucks vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 5, Canucks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.5)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have posted a record of 12-5-17 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 32-34-5.

Vancouver has earned 27 points (12-12-3) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks recorded only one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.

Vancouver has earned four points (2-13-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Canucks have earned 65 points in their 45 games with more than two goals scored.

Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has recorded 26 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 14-17-3 (31 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 16-14-2 to register 34 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 9th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.69 27th 11th 32.3 Shots 30.2 21st 14th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 12th 8th 23.6% Power Play % 22.4% 11th 4th 83.3% Penalty Kill % 70.3% 32nd

Canucks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

