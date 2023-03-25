Canucks vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 7-2 in their last game.
Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have registered an 8-2-0 record after putting up 36 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 18.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 22 goals in those games.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Canucks vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 5, Canucks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.5)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have posted a record of 12-5-17 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 32-34-5.
- Vancouver has earned 27 points (12-12-3) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Canucks recorded only one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.
- Vancouver has earned four points (2-13-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Canucks have earned 65 points in their 45 games with more than two goals scored.
- Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has recorded 26 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 14-17-3 (31 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 16-14-2 to register 34 points.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|8th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.35
|11th
|9th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|3.69
|27th
|11th
|32.3
|Shots
|30.2
|21st
|14th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|12th
|8th
|23.6%
|Power Play %
|22.4%
|11th
|4th
|83.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|70.3%
|32nd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Canucks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.