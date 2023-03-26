Cameron Reddish plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Reddish, in his last game (March 24 loss against the Bulls) posted four points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Reddish's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.8 9.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 3.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA -- 13.6 14.6 PR 14.5 12.1 12.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Thunder

The Trail Blazers rank 29th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 116.3 points per game.

The Thunder are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 46.7 rebounds per game.

The Thunder give up 25.8 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 17 11 2 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 33 26 3 2 2 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.