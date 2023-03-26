The Vancouver Canucks will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, March 26, with the Blackhawks having dropped four consecutive games.

You can watch the Blackhawks-Canucks matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/24/2023 Canucks Blackhawks 5-2 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 263 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in league action in goals against.

The Canucks' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 70 33 58 91 43 54 43.6% Jonathan Tanner Miller 71 29 43 72 44 49 53.7% Quinn Hughes 68 5 63 68 40 50 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 71 35 29 64 22 27 - Brock Boeser 64 14 33 47 19 21 38.3%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 256 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 25th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 175 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 24 goals during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players