Canucks vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
The Chicago Blackhawks (24-42-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (33-34-5) at home on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.
The Canucks have put up an 8-2-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 35 goals while allowing 22 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in five goals (15.6% conversion rate).
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's game.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-170)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks are 12-5-17 in overtime matchups as part of a 33-34-5 overall record.
- Vancouver is 12-12-3 (27 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games this season the Canucks scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- Vancouver has taken four points from the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-13-0 record).
- The Canucks have scored three or more goals 46 times, and are 31-10-5 in those games (to register 67 points).
- In the 28 games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 26 points after finishing 12-14-2.
- In the 34 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 14-17-3 (31 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-14-2 to register 36 points.
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|11th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|2.43
|32nd
|27th
|3.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.56
|25th
|22nd
|30.1
|Shots
|26.7
|31st
|11th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|33.8
|29th
|11th
|22.1%
|Power Play %
|16%
|31st
|32nd
|70.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.2%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.