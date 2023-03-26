The Chicago Blackhawks (24-42-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (33-34-5) at home on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.

The Canucks have put up an 8-2-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 35 goals while allowing 22 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in five goals (15.6% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's game.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-170)

Canucks (-170) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.2)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 12-5-17 in overtime matchups as part of a 33-34-5 overall record.

Vancouver is 12-12-3 (27 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Canucks scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Vancouver has taken four points from the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-13-0 record).

The Canucks have scored three or more goals 46 times, and are 31-10-5 in those games (to register 67 points).

In the 28 games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 26 points after finishing 12-14-2.

In the 34 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 14-17-3 (31 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-14-2 to register 36 points.

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 11th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.43 32nd 27th 3.65 Goals Allowed 3.56 25th 22nd 30.1 Shots 26.7 31st 11th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 11th 22.1% Power Play % 16% 31st 32nd 70.9% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 21st

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

