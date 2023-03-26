Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (33-34-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-42-6), who have fallen in four in a row, on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-170)
|Blackhawks (+145)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks are 13-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vancouver has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- The Canucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this contest.
- Vancouver and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 45 of 72 games this season.
Canucks vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|241 (12th)
|Goals
|175 (32nd)
|263 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|256 (25th)
|53 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|62 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (21st)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Four of Vancouver's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Canucks have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Canucks offense's 241 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Canucks are ranked 27th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 263 total goals (3.6 per game).
- The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -22.
