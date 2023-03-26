The Vancouver Canucks (33-34-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-42-6), who have fallen in four in a row, on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-170) Blackhawks (+145) 6.5

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks are 13-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vancouver has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

The Canucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this contest.

Vancouver and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 45 of 72 games this season.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 241 (12th) Goals 175 (32nd) 263 (27th) Goals Allowed 256 (25th) 53 (11th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 62 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (21st)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Four of Vancouver's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks offense's 241 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Canucks are ranked 27th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 263 total goals (3.6 per game).

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -22.

