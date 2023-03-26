The Portland Trail Blazers, with Matisse Thybulle, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 124-96 loss to the Bulls, Thybulle had five points.

Below, we break down Thybulle's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 4.0 7.0 Rebounds 3.5 1.9 3.1 Assists -- 0.7 1.2 PRA -- 6.6 11.3 PR 13.5 5.9 10.1 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.1



Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Thunder

Thybulle's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder are last in the NBA, conceding 46.7 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

The Thunder concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 11 0 0 0 0 1 1 12/31/2022 22 9 1 0 3 0 0

