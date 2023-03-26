The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

ROOT Sports NW and BSOK Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 117 - Trail Blazers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (232)



The Thunder have a 45-28-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-39-1 mark from the Trail Blazers.

Oklahoma City (2-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (100%) than Portland (2-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (40%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City does it more often (54.1% of the time) than Portland (50.7%).

The Thunder have a .565 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-10) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .325 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-27).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Portland is 15th in the league offensively (114.2 points scored per game) and 18th defensively (116.2 points allowed).

The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA in assists (24.1 per game) in 2022-23.

The Trail Blazers make 13 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.8% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and 10th, respectively, in the league.

Portland attempts 58.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of Portland's buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.2% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.