Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 117 - Trail Blazers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (232)
- The Thunder have a 45-28-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-39-1 mark from the Trail Blazers.
- Oklahoma City (2-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (100%) than Portland (2-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (40%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City does it more often (54.1% of the time) than Portland (50.7%).
- The Thunder have a .565 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-10) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .325 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-27).
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Portland is 15th in the league offensively (114.2 points scored per game) and 18th defensively (116.2 points allowed).
- The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA in assists (24.1 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Trail Blazers make 13 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.8% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and 10th, respectively, in the league.
- Portland attempts 58.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of Portland's buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.2% are 3-pointers.
