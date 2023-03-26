Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-9.5
|232.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played 34 games this season that ended with a point total above 232.5 points.
- Portland has had an average of 230.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Portland's ATS record is 34-39-0 this season.
- The Trail Blazers have won in 13, or 32.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Portland has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|38
|51.4%
|117.4
|231.6
|116.3
|232.5
|230.4
|Trail Blazers
|34
|46.6%
|114.2
|231.6
|116.2
|232.5
|229.3
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Seven of the Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- This season, Portland is 16-20-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).
- The Trail Blazers put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Thunder allow (116.3).
- Portland is 20-6 against the spread and 21-5 overall when it scores more than 116.3 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-28
|2-0
|42-32
|Trail Blazers
|34-39
|2-3
|37-36
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Thunder
|Trail Blazers
|117.4
|114.2
|5
|15
|28-8
|20-6
|26-11
|21-5
|116.3
|116.2
|19
|18
|27-6
|24-13
|24-9
|23-14
