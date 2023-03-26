Trendon Watford and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Watford produced 15 points and six rebounds in a 124-96 loss versus the Bulls.

In this article, we break down Watford's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Trendon Watford Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 6.8 11.7 Rebounds 6.5 3.9 5.9 Assists 4.5 2.1 2.8 PRA 26.5 12.8 20.4 PR 22.5 10.7 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Trendon Watford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trendon Watford Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Trendon Watford has made 2.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.0% of his team's total makes.

Watford's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Conceding 116.3 points per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Thunder are ranked last in the league, conceding 46.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are 17th in the NBA, allowing 25.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have conceded 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Trendon Watford vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 16 4 2 3 0 0 0 12/21/2022 18 8 7 1 0 0 1 12/19/2022 14 3 2 4 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Watford or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.