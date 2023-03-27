Drew Eubanks Player Prop Bets: Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans - March 27
Drew Eubanks plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Eubanks' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|6.1
|6.3
|Rebounds
|7.5
|5.2
|5.6
|Assists
|2.5
|1.2
|1.4
|PRA
|19.5
|12.5
|13.3
|PR
|17.5
|11.3
|11.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Pelicans
- This season, Drew Eubanks has made 2.5 shots per game, which adds up to 6.1% of his team's total makes.
- Eubanks' Trail Blazers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.4 possessions per contest.
- The Pelicans concede 112.7 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 24.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.
- Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.
Drew Eubanks vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/12/2023
|12
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/1/2023
|18
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|11/10/2022
|27
|6
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
