The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) take on the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Kraken vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-130) Kraken (+110) 6

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 39 times, and won 18, or 46.2%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 15-12 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 47.6% chance to win.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 45 of 72 games this season.

Kraken vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 212 (23rd) Goals 253 (5th) 193 (3rd) Goals Allowed 227 (13th) 49 (16th) Power Play Goals 40 (23rd) 45 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (23rd)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 outings.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.6 goals, 0.1 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken's 253 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 227 total, which ranks 13th among league teams.

Their +26 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

