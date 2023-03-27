Kraken vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) take on the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators.
Kraken vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-130)
|Kraken (+110)
|6
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 39 times, and won 18, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 15-12 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 47.6% chance to win.
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 45 of 72 games this season.
Kraken vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|212 (23rd)
|Goals
|253 (5th)
|193 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (13th)
|49 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (23rd)
|45 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (23rd)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 outings.
- The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.6 goals, 0.1 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken's 253 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 227 total, which ranks 13th among league teams.
- Their +26 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
