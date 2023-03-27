How to Watch the Kraken vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) will host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) on Monday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.
Tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Wild and the Kraken meet.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Kraken vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2022
|Kraken
|Wild
|1-0 MIN
|11/3/2022
|Wild
|Kraken
|4-0 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 227 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 13th in the league.
- The Kraken's 253 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|72
|13
|47
|60
|49
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|69
|35
|24
|59
|24
|50
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|48
|44.4%
|Matthew Beniers
|70
|20
|30
|50
|42
|47
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|71
|11
|33
|44
|25
|58
|49.5%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 193 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild's 212 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 37 goals over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|71
|22
|42
|64
|40
|40
|38.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|73
|23
|32
|55
|14
|39
|49.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|73
|25
|29
|54
|37
|48
|57.1%
|Marcus Johansson
|72
|15
|22
|37
|28
|26
|42.6%
