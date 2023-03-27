Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) are heavy underdogs (-11.5) as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Trail Blazers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- The Pelicans have covered the spread more often than the Trail Blazers this season, sporting an ATS record of 35-38-1, as opposed to the 34-39-1 mark of the Blazers.
- New Orleans (1-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (100%) than Portland (1-1) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (50%).
- Portland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season (37 out of 74). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (36 out of 74).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 23-13, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (13-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- Offensively Portland is the 16th-ranked squad in the league (114.1 points per game). Defensively it is 19th (116.2 points allowed per game).
- This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the league in assists at 24 per game.
- At 13 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are eighth and 10th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Portland takes 41.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.3% of Portland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 67.7% are 2-pointers.
