Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) host the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) after losing six home games in a row. The Pelicans are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-11.5
|226.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 49 of 74 games this season.
- Portland's contests this season have a 230.4-point average over/under, 3.9 more points than this game's total.
- Portland's ATS record is 35-39-0 this year.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with 13 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +400 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|37
|50%
|114.2
|228.3
|112.7
|228.9
|228.9
|Trail Blazers
|49
|66.2%
|114.1
|228.3
|116.2
|228.9
|229.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 2-8 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Trail Blazers have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
- This year, Portland is 17-20-0 at home against the spread (.459 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.1 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 24-10 ATS record and a 25-9 overall record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|36-38
|1-0
|36-38
|Trail Blazers
|35-39
|1-2
|37-37
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Trail Blazers
|114.2
|114.1
|15
|16
|23-8
|24-10
|24-7
|25-9
|112.7
|116.2
|11
|19
|30-12
|20-10
|30-12
|20-10
