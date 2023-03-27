The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) host the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) after losing six home games in a row. The Pelicans are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -11.5 226.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 49 of 74 games this season.

Portland's contests this season have a 230.4-point average over/under, 3.9 more points than this game's total.

Portland's ATS record is 35-39-0 this year.

The Trail Blazers have come away with 13 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +400 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 37 50% 114.2 228.3 112.7 228.9 228.9 Trail Blazers 49 66.2% 114.1 228.3 116.2 228.9 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 2-8 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

This year, Portland is 17-20-0 at home against the spread (.459 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).

The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.1 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 24-10 ATS record and a 25-9 overall record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 36-38 1-0 36-38 Trail Blazers 35-39 1-2 37-37

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Trail Blazers 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 23-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-10 24-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-9 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 30-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-10 30-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-10

