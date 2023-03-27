How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on March 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Portland has compiled a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.4% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
- The Trail Blazers' 114.1 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 112.7 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, Portland is 25-9.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers put up more points per game at home (117.7) than on the road (110.6), but also concede more at home (117.6) than away (114.8).
- The Trail Blazers pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (24.2) than away (23.8).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jerami Grant
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Justise Winslow
|Out
|Ankle
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Calf
|Anfernee Simons
|Questionable
|Foot
