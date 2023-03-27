The New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) and the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) are scheduled to square off on Monday at Moda Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jonas Valanciunas and Damian Lillard are two players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 118-112, on Sunday. Shaedon Sharpe led the way with 29 points, and also had five boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 29 5 3 0 0 3 Nassir Little 28 6 0 0 0 3 Keon Johnson 14 1 5 0 0 2

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).

The Trail Blazers get 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Drew Eubanks is the Trail Blazers' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he delivers 6.1 points and 1.2 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 21.0 4.9 6.4 0.4 0.3 2.7 Trendon Watford 10.8 5.3 2.5 1.0 0.3 0.5 Shaedon Sharpe 13.3 3.2 1.6 0.9 0.3 2.0 Drew Eubanks 6.3 5.6 1.4 0.5 1.4 0.0 Jusuf Nurkic 7.5 4.6 1.9 0.4 0.5 0.4

