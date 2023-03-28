The Vancouver Canucks (34-34-5) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (33-34-6) on the road on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP.

The Canucks have totaled 36 goals in their past 10 outings, while allowing 21 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that span have netted six power-play goals (18.8%). They are 8-2-0 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Blues 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-110)

Blues (-110) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have posted a record of 12-5-17 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 34-34-5.

Vancouver has earned 27 points (12-12-3) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canucks recorded just one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.

Vancouver has four points (2-13-0) when scoring two goals this season.

The Canucks have scored more than two goals 47 times, earning 69 points from those matchups (32-10-5).

Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 28 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 14-17-3 (31 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-14-2 to register 36 points.

Blues Rank Blues AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 17th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 27th 3.64 Goals Allowed 3.63 26th 28th 28.5 Shots 30.1 22nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 19th 20.3% Power Play % 22.2% 10th 25th 75.1% Penalty Kill % 71.3% 32nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.