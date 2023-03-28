Having won three in a row, the Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP to see the Blues meet the Canucks.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Canucks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/23/2023 Blues Canucks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN 12/19/2022 Canucks Blues 5-1 STL

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 265 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.

The Canucks have 245 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 71 35 58 93 43 54 43.6% Jonathan Tanner Miller 72 29 44 73 45 50 54.2% Quinn Hughes 69 5 64 69 40 50 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 72 35 31 66 23 29 - Brock Boeser 65 15 34 49 19 22 39.6%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 266 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

The Blues' 233 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players