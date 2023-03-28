The St. Louis Blues (33-34-6) host the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-5), who have won three in a row, on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP.

Canucks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-115) Canucks (-105) 6.5

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 games they have played while the underdog this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 45 of 73 games this season.

Canucks vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 233 (19th) Goals 245 (11th) 266 (27th) Goals Allowed 265 (26th) 44 (20th) Power Play Goals 54 (10th) 47 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 62 (27th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has hit the over three times.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.3 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canucks have scored 245 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 265 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

