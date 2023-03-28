Canucks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (33-34-6) host the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-5), who have won three in a row, on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP.
Canucks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-115)
|Canucks (-105)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Vancouver has won 19 of its 47 games, or 40.4%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 45 of 73 games this season.
Canucks vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|233 (19th)
|Goals
|245 (11th)
|266 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|265 (26th)
|44 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (10th)
|47 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|62 (27th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vancouver has hit the over three times.
- The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.3 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canucks have scored 245 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 265 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.
- They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.
