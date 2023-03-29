Drew Eubanks will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Eubanks put up 12 points in his last game, which ended in a 124-90 loss versus the Pelicans.

Now let's examine Eubanks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 6.2 6.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.1 5.6 Assists 2.5 1.2 1.3 PRA 19.5 12.5 13.4 PR 17.5 11.3 12.1 3PM 0.5 0.0 0.0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Drew Eubanks has made 2.6 shots per game, which adds up to 6.2% of his team's total makes.

The Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 118.5 points per game.

The Kings give up 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked last in the league, allowing 26.7 per game.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 24 8 7 3 0 0 0 10/19/2022 16 0 3 1 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.