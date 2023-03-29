The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) after losing seven straight home games. The Kings are double-digit favorites by 14 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Trail Blazers 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)

Trail Blazers (+ 14) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Kings have had more success against the spread than the Trail Blazers this season, recording an ATS record of 41-33-1, compared to the 34-40-1 mark of the Blazers.

Portland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (37 out of 75). That's less often than Sacramento and its opponents have (38 out of 75).

The Kings have a .688 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-15) this season, higher than the .310 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (13-29).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively Portland is the 17th-ranked team in the league (113.8 points per game). Defensively it is 19th (116.3 points conceded per game).

The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA in assists (23.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

In 2022-23, Portland has attempted 41.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.1% of Portland's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.9% have been 2-pointers.

