Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) after losing seven straight home games. The Kings are double-digit favorites by 14 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 119 - Trail Blazers 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)
- Pick OU:
Under (235)
- The Kings have had more success against the spread than the Trail Blazers this season, recording an ATS record of 41-33-1, compared to the 34-40-1 mark of the Blazers.
- Portland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (37 out of 75). That's less often than Sacramento and its opponents have (38 out of 75).
- The Kings have a .688 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-15) this season, higher than the .310 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (13-29).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- Offensively Portland is the 17th-ranked team in the league (113.8 points per game). Defensively it is 19th (116.3 points conceded per game).
- The Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA in assists (23.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (13 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
- In 2022-23, Portland has attempted 41.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.1% of Portland's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.9% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.