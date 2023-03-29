The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -13.5 234.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played 32 games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.

Portland's games this season have had an average of 230.1 points, 4.4 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Portland has compiled a 35-40-0 record against the spread.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31%) in those games.

Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 13.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 43 57.3% 121.0 234.8 118.5 234.8 236.0 Trail Blazers 32 42.7% 113.8 234.8 116.3 234.8 229.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 1-9 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.447, 17-21-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).

The Trail Blazers' 113.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.

Portland is 20-5 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 118.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 41-34 0-0 38-37 Trail Blazers 35-40 0-0 37-38

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Trail Blazers 121.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 39-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 17-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-19 17-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-23

