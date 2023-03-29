Trail Blazers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-13.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played 32 games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.
- Portland's games this season have had an average of 230.1 points, 4.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Portland has compiled a 35-40-0 record against the spread.
- The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31%) in those games.
- Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 13.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|43
|57.3%
|121.0
|234.8
|118.5
|234.8
|236.0
|Trail Blazers
|32
|42.7%
|113.8
|234.8
|116.3
|234.8
|229.3
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 1-9 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- The Trail Blazers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.447, 17-21-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).
- The Trail Blazers' 113.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Portland is 20-5 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 118.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|41-34
|0-0
|38-37
|Trail Blazers
|35-40
|0-0
|37-38
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Trail Blazers
|121.0
|113.8
|1
|17
|32-16
|20-5
|39-9
|20-5
|118.5
|116.3
|26
|19
|17-6
|30-19
|17-6
|26-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.