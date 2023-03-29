Check out the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43), which currently includes seven players listed (including Damian Lillard), as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (45-30) at Moda Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' most recent game on Monday ended in a 124-90 loss to the Pelicans. Keon Johnson's team-leading 20 points paced the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Knee 13.3 9.1 2.9 Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Damian Lillard PG Out For Season Calf 32.2 4.8 7.3 Anfernee Simons SG Out Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Lumbar 9.7 2.2 1.4 Trendon Watford PF Questionable Ankle 6.8 3.8 2

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Neemias Queta: Out (Illness)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers score only 4.7 fewer points per game (113.8) than the Kings give up to opponents (118.5).

Portland has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.

The Trail Blazers are averaging 106.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is seven fewer points than their average for the season (113.8).

Portland hits 13 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 12.2 on average.

The Trail Blazers rank 12th in the NBA with 112.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th defensively with 115.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -14 235

