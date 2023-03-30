Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners hit the field on Opening Day versus Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

  • Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Raleigh got a base hit in 63 out of 124 games last year (50.8%), with multiple hits in 17 of those contests (13.7%).
  • In 26 of 124 games last year, he went yard (21.0%). He went deep in 6.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Raleigh drove in a run in 40 games last year out 124 (32.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • In 42 of 124 games last season (33.9%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 56
.180 AVG .244
.229 OBP .341
.371 SLG .619
18 XBH 30
9 HR 18
21 RBI 42
69/13 K/BB 53/25
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Bieber will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 12th in ERA (2.88), 17th in WHIP (1.040), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
