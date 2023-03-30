The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.

Crawford picked up at least one hit 95 times last season in 150 games played (63.3%), including multiple hits on 32 occasions (21.3%).

He hit a home run in 4.7% of his games last year (seven of 150), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford drove in a run in 36 of 150 games last season (24.0%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 33.3% of his 150 games last season, he touched home plate (50 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 76 .231 AVG .254 .330 OBP .348 .315 SLG .354 13 XBH 20 3 HR 3 21 RBI 21 33/33 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)