Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Opening Day against Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Kelenic got a hit in 32.2% of his 59 games last year, with multiple hits in 10.2% of those contests.

He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 out of 59 games last season (18.6%), with two or more RBIz in six of those contests (10.2%).

He scored a run in 15 of 59 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 21 .125 AVG .164 .206 OBP .243 .281 SLG .358 6 XBH 7 4 HR 3 10 RBI 7 36/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)