Kraken vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
The Seattle Kraken (40-25-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10), who have lost five in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360.
In the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 while scoring 34 goals against 35 goals given up. On 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (12.0%).
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey contest.
Kraken vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 5, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-340)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-3.3)
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 40-25-8 record overall, with a 9-8-17 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-4 record (good for 36 points).
- In the nine games this season the Kraken scored only one goal, they've finished 0-7-2 (two points).
- Seattle has scored two goals in 12 games this season (1-9-2 record, four points).
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 49 games (39-6-4, 82 points).
- In the 26 games when Seattle has scored a single power-play goal, it went 17-6-3 to register 37 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 27-16-4 (58 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Kraken finished 11-9-3 in those matchups (25 points).
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|4th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|2.53
|31st
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|4.04
|32nd
|21st
|30.4
|Shots
|28.5
|29th
|2nd
|27.4
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|25th
|18.8%
|Power Play %
|16.3%
|29th
|25th
|74.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|73%
|30th
Kraken vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
