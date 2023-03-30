The Seattle Kraken (40-25-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10), who have fallen in five in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360.

Kraken vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360

ESPN+, Hulu, and SN360 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-330) Ducks (+275) 6.5

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (22-11).

Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -330 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kraken's implied win probability is 76.7%.

Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 35 of 73 games this season.

Kraken vs. Ducks Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 254 (6th) Goals 187 (31st) 232 (16th) Goals Allowed 299 (32nd) 40 (23rd) Power Play Goals 34 (29th) 53 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (29th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Kraken have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are putting up 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kraken's 254 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Kraken are ranked 16th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 232 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 13th in the league with a +22 goal differential .

