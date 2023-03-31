The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate (2022)

  • Raleigh hit .211 with 20 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 38 walks.
  • In 50.8% of his games last year (63 of 124), Raleigh got a base hit, and in 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 21.0% of his games in 2022 (26 of 124), including 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40 of 124 games last year (32.3%), Raleigh picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (13.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in seven contests.
  • In 33.9% of his games last year (42 of 124), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 56
.180 AVG .244
.229 OBP .341
.371 SLG .619
18 XBH 30
9 HR 18
21 RBI 42
69/13 K/BB 53/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 61
26 (41.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (60.7%)
8 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (14.8%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
9 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (27.9%)
15 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (41.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Gaddis will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox.
  • In two games last season he put together a 0-2 record and had an 18.41 ERA and a 2.455 WHIP.
