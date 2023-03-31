How to Watch the Canucks vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (34-26-15) will visit the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-6) on Friday, with the Flames coming off a win and the Canucks off a defeat.
You can tune in to ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1 to watch as the Flames and the Canucks square off.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/31/2022
|Flames
|Canucks
|3-2 CGY
|12/14/2022
|Flames
|Canucks
|4-3 (F/SO) VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks allow 3.7 goals per game (271 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have 250 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|72
|35
|60
|95
|43
|54
|43.9%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|73
|29
|46
|75
|45
|54
|54.4%
|Quinn Hughes
|70
|7
|65
|72
|41
|52
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|73
|37
|31
|68
|23
|29
|-
|Brock Boeser
|66
|16
|36
|52
|20
|22
|40.8%
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are giving up 229 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- The Flames' 235 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|75
|31
|36
|67
|30
|35
|58.3%
|Elias Lindholm
|73
|21
|42
|63
|32
|37
|56.2%
|Nazem Kadri
|75
|23
|28
|51
|45
|32
|47.5%
|Mikael Backlund
|75
|17
|33
|50
|40
|57
|51.3%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|72
|14
|35
|49
|57
|33
|33.3%
