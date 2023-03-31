The Calgary Flames (34-26-15) will visit the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-6) on Friday, with the Flames coming off a win and the Canucks off a defeat.

You can tune in to ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1 to watch as the Flames and the Canucks square off.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/31/2022 Flames Canucks 3-2 CGY
12/14/2022 Flames Canucks 4-3 (F/SO) VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks allow 3.7 goals per game (271 in total), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks have 250 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 72 35 60 95 43 54 43.9%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 73 29 46 75 45 54 54.4%
Quinn Hughes 70 7 65 72 41 52 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 73 37 31 68 23 29 -
Brock Boeser 66 16 36 52 20 22 40.8%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Flames are giving up 229 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
  • The Flames' 235 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 75 31 36 67 30 35 58.3%
Elias Lindholm 73 21 42 63 32 37 56.2%
Nazem Kadri 75 23 28 51 45 32 47.5%
Mikael Backlund 75 17 33 50 40 57 51.3%
Jonathan Huberdeau 72 14 35 49 57 33 33.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.