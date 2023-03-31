The Calgary Flames (34-26-15) will visit the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-6) on Friday, with the Flames coming off a win and the Canucks off a defeat.

You can tune in to ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1 to watch as the Flames and the Canucks square off.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/31/2022 Flames Canucks 3-2 CGY 12/14/2022 Flames Canucks 4-3 (F/SO) VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow 3.7 goals per game (271 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Canucks have 250 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 72 35 60 95 43 54 43.9% Jonathan Tanner Miller 73 29 46 75 45 54 54.4% Quinn Hughes 70 7 65 72 41 52 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 73 37 31 68 23 29 - Brock Boeser 66 16 36 52 20 22 40.8%

Flames Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flames are giving up 229 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Flames' 235 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Flames Key Players