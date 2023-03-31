The Calgary Flames (34-26-15) and Vancouver Canucks (34-34-6) play at Rogers Arena on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1. The Flames knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1

ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-135) Canucks (+115) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vancouver is 12-24 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 46 of 74 games this season.

Canucks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 235 (20th) Goals 250 (11th) 229 (13th) Goals Allowed 271 (27th) 47 (18th) Power Play Goals 56 (9th) 45 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 63 (27th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canucks with DraftKings.

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.

The Canucks have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Canucks' 250 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks' 271 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 27th in the league.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -21.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.