Canucks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (34-26-15) and Vancouver Canucks (34-34-6) play at Rogers Arena on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1. The Flames knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Canucks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-135)
|Canucks (+115)
|6.5
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vancouver is 12-24 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 46 of 74 games this season.
Canucks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|235 (20th)
|Goals
|250 (11th)
|229 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|271 (27th)
|47 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|56 (9th)
|45 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|63 (27th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.
- The Canucks have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Canucks' 250 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' 271 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -21.
