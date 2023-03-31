The Calgary Flames (34-26-15) host the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-6) at Rogers Arena on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1. The Flames took down the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The Canucks have put up a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 38 goals while conceding 25 in that period. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (22.9% success rate).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Friday's hockey game.

Canucks vs. Flames Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+115)

Canucks (+115) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.2)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 12-6-18 record in overtime contests this season and a 34-34-6 overall record.

Vancouver has earned 28 points (12-12-4) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canucks recorded just one goal in 10 games and they lost every time.

Vancouver has earned four points (2-13-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Canucks have earned 70 points in their 48 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games and picked up 28 points with a record of 13-14-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 14-17-4 (32 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-14-2 to record 36 points.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 19th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.66 27th 2nd 35.4 Shots 30.2 22nd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 20th 20.4% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 8th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 71% 32nd

Canucks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1

ESPN+, SportsNet, and SN1 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

