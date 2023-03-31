On Friday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.

In 95 of 150 games last year (63.3%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 32 of those contests (21.3%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 150 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (4.7%), hitting a home run in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford drove in a run in 36 of 150 games last season (24.0%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 50 of 150 games last year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 76 .231 AVG .254 .330 OBP .348 .315 SLG .354 13 XBH 20 3 HR 3 21 RBI 21 33/33 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2 Home Away 70 GP 80 43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%) 12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%) 17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)