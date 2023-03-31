After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Kelenic got a hit in 32.2% of his 59 games last season, with more than one hit in 10.2% of those games.

He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic drove in a run in 11 of 59 games last year (18.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.2%).

He scored in 25.4% of his 59 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.5% of those games (five).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 21 .125 AVG .164 .206 OBP .243 .281 SLG .358 6 XBH 7 4 HR 3 10 RBI 7 36/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 32 GP 27 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)