Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are heavy underdogs (-14) as they try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 120 - Trail Blazers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 14)
- Pick OU:
Over (231)
- The Kings' .553 ATS win percentage (42-33-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .447 mark (34-41-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 14-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 14 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (48.7% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (50%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 34-15, a better record than the Trail Blazers have recorded (13-30) as moneyline underdogs.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- At 113.4 points scored per game and 116.4 points allowed, Portland is 19th in the league on offense and 19th on defense.
- This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Portland attempts 58.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.9% of Portland's buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.1% are 3-pointers.
