On Friday, March 31 at 10:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (1-0) host the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) in an early-season game at T-Mobile Park. Robbie Ray will get the call for the Mariners, while Hunter Gaddis will take the mound for the Guardians.

The Mariners are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+140). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Ray - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners were favorites in 82 games last season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.

Last season, the Mariners won 19 of their 35 games, or 54.3%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mariners hit 97 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 at home.

The Guardians were underdogs in 81 games last season and came away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.

Last season, the Guardians came away with a win 10 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Cleveland hit 77 homers on the road last season (one per game).

The Guardians averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 on the road.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+155) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+165)

