Matisse Thybulle and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 29, Thybulle posted eight points and two steals in a 120-80 loss against the Kings.

In this piece we'll break down Thybulle's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 4.1 7.8 Rebounds 3.5 1.9 2.9 Assists 2.5 0.8 1.1 PRA -- 6.8 11.8 PR 12.5 6 10.7 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.3



Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Kings

Thybulle's Trail Blazers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 26th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 118 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the worst team in the league, conceding 26.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 37 8 5 3 2 1 2 2/23/2023 27 5 4 2 1 0 2 1/21/2023 13 2 2 0 0 0 0 12/13/2022 22 15 2 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.