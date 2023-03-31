The Portland Trail Blazers, with Nassir Little, take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Little, in his most recent game (March 29 loss against the Kings) produced 10 points.

In this article, we look at Little's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nassir Little Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 6.6 7.5 Rebounds 4.5 2.6 2.7 Assists 2.5 0.9 0.8 PRA 21.5 10.1 11 PR 19.5 9.2 10.2 3PM 2.5 1.1 0.6



Nassir Little Insights vs. the Kings

Little is responsible for attempting 4.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.7 per game.

He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Little's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.9.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 118 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.6 assists per game, the Kings are the worst squad in the league.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nassir Little vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 40 10 2 0 0 1 0 2/23/2023 34 26 3 2 5 1 4 10/19/2022 10 0 2 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.