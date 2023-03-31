Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 19th in slugging.
- Hernandez reached base via a hit in 89 of 133 games last season (66.9%), including multiple hits in 27.1% of those games (36 of them).
- He homered in 18.0% of his games last season (133 in all), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez drove in a run in 47 out of 133 games last year (35.3%), with two or more RBIz in 24 of those contests (18.0%).
- He came around to score in 54 of his 133 games a year ago (40.6%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.259
|AVG
|.273
|.309
|OBP
|.323
|.519
|SLG
|.465
|31
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|33
|74/15
|K/BB
|78/19
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|40 (59.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (74.2%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (27.3%)
|27 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (40.9%)
|14 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|23 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (36.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Gaddis will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chicago White Sox.
- Over his two appearances last season he finished with a 0-2 record, had an 18.41 ERA, and a 2.455 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.