The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are heavy underdogs (-13.5) as they try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -13.5 230.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland has played 37 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 230.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 229.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, Portland has compiled a 35-41-0 record against the spread.
  • The Trail Blazers have come away with 13 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 12.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 52 68.4% 121.0 234.4 118.0 234.4 236.0
Trail Blazers 37 48.7% 113.4 234.4 116.4 234.4 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.436, 17-22-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 113.4 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings give up.
  • Portland is 20-5 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 42-34 1-0 38-38
Trail Blazers 35-41 0-1 37-39

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Trail Blazers
121.0
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
33-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
40-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-5
118.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
18-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-20
18-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-24

