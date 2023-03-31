The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are heavy underdogs (-13.5) as they try to end an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -13.5 230.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played 37 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 230.5 points.

The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 229.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Portland has compiled a 35-41-0 record against the spread.

The Trail Blazers have come away with 13 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +700.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 12.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 52 68.4% 121.0 234.4 118.0 234.4 236.0 Trail Blazers 37 48.7% 113.4 234.4 116.4 234.4 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.436, 17-22-0 record) than away (.486, 18-19-0).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 113.4 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings give up.

Portland is 20-5 against the spread and 20-5 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 42-34 1-0 38-38 Trail Blazers 35-41 0-1 37-39

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Trail Blazers 121.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 33-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-5 118.0 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 18-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-20 18-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-24

