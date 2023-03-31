The Sacramento Kings (46-30) and the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are set to meet on Friday at Moda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Domantas Sabonis and Damian Lillard are two players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Kings knocked off the Trail Blazers, 120-80, on Wednesday. Malik Monk scored a team-high 19 points for the Kings, and chipped in six rebounds and six assists. Shaedon Sharpe had 30 points, plus seven rebounds and seven assists, for the Trail Blazers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 30 7 7 0 1 6 Kevin Knox 12 12 1 1 0 0 Jabari Walker 12 5 1 0 0 1

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Drew Eubanks is putting up a team-high 5.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 6.2 points and 1.3 assists, making 65.4% of his shots from the field.

Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers get 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Trendon Watford.

The Trail Blazers receive 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Matisse Thybulle.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 15.7 4.3 2.3 0.9 0.4 2.4 Damian Lillard 15.2 3.1 4.4 0.2 0.2 1.9 Drew Eubanks 6.8 6.1 1.7 0.5 1.5 0.0 Trendon Watford 8.4 4.1 2.3 1.0 0.3 0.5 Matisse Thybulle 7.8 2.9 1.1 1.6 0.5 1.3

