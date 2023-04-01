The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
  • Crawford picked up at least one hit 95 times last year in 150 games played (63.3%), including multiple hits on 32 occasions (21.3%).
  • He homered in 4.7% of his games last year (seven of 150), and 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.0% of his games a season ago (36 of 150), Crawford plated a run. In eight of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 33.3% of his 150 games last season, he scored a run (50 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 76
.231 AVG .254
.330 OBP .348
.315 SLG .354
13 XBH 20
3 HR 3
21 RBI 21
33/33 K/BB 47/35
1 SB 2
Home Away
70 GP 80
43 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.0%)
12 (17.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
3 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.0%)
17 (24.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (23.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Civale will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw a third of an inning when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he compiled a 5-6 record, a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP over his 20 games.
