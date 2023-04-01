J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .243 with 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 68 walks.
- Crawford picked up at least one hit 95 times last year in 150 games played (63.3%), including multiple hits on 32 occasions (21.3%).
- He homered in 4.7% of his games last year (seven of 150), and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.0% of his games a season ago (36 of 150), Crawford plated a run. In eight of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his 150 games last season, he scored a run (50 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.330
|OBP
|.348
|.315
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|80
|43 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.0%)
|12 (17.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|3 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.0%)
|17 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (23.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Civale will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw a third of an inning when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he compiled a 5-6 record, a 4.92 ERA and a 1.186 WHIP over his 20 games.
