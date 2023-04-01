After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

In 77 of 134 games last season (57.5%) Wong got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (19.4%) he picked up more than one.

He took the pitcher deep in 9.0% of his games last season (134 in all), going deep in 3% of his plate appearances.

In 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), Wong drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He touched home plate in 37.3% of his games last year (50 of 134), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .242 AVG .260 .339 OBP .345 .445 SLG .416 24 XBH 19 8 HR 7 25 RBI 22 51/26 K/BB 37/22 6 SB 11 Home Away 66 GP 68 35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%) 7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)