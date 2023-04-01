Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- In 77 of 134 games last season (57.5%) Wong got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (19.4%) he picked up more than one.
- He took the pitcher deep in 9.0% of his games last season (134 in all), going deep in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), Wong drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He touched home plate in 37.3% of his games last year (50 of 134), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.7%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.242
|AVG
|.260
|.339
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|51/26
|K/BB
|37/22
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|35 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (61.8%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|22 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (41.2%)
|7 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.4%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Civale will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 27-year-old righty, started and went a third of an inning against the New York Yankees.
- In his 20 appearances last season he compiled a 5-6 record, had a 4.92 ERA, and a 1.186 WHIP.
