Kraken vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) and Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) play at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2. The Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Kings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 while scoring 33 total goals (three power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.0%). They have conceded 34 goals.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Kraken vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Kraken 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-115)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 41-25-8 record overall, with a 9-8-17 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Seattle has 36 points (16-7-4) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the nine games this season the Kraken scored just one goal, they've finished 0-7-2 (two points).
- Seattle has finished 1-9-2 in the 12 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).
- The Kraken are 40-6-4 in the 50 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 84 points).
- In the 27 games when Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 18-6-3 to register 39 points.
- In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 28-16-4 (60 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Kraken went 11-9-3 in those contests (25 points).
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|4th
|3.49
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|11th
|16th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|3.16
|17th
|20th
|30.5
|Shots
|32.7
|10th
|2nd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|28
|4th
|23rd
|19.1%
|Power Play %
|25.2%
|2nd
|25th
|75.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.5%
|23rd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Kraken vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.