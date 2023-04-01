The Seattle Kraken (41-25-8) and Los Angeles Kings (43-22-10) play at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2. The Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Kings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, KCOP-TV, and TVAS2 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-120) Kings (+100) 6

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have a 23-11 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Seattle is 23-8 (winning 74.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The Kraken have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 46 of 74 matches this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Kraken vs. Kings Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 258 (6th) Goals 253 (10th) 233 (14th) Goals Allowed 237 (17th) 41 (23rd) Power Play Goals 63 (4th) 53 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 61 (26th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are putting up 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kraken offense's 258 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Kraken have given up 233 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +25.

