Mariners vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (1-0) and the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) at T-Mobile Park should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4--0 and heavily favors the Mariners to come out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 1.
The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert against the Guardians and Aaron Civale.
Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Guardians -1.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners entered a game as favorites 82 times last season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.
- Last season, Seattle won 35 of its 57 games, or 61.4%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Seattle managed to score 690 runs (4.3 per game) last season.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber
|March 31
|Guardians
|L 9-4
|Robbie Ray vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 1
|Guardians
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
|April 2
|Guardians
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 3
|Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs TBA
|April 4
|Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|April 5
|Angels
|-
|Robbie Ray vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
